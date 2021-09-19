Shruti Haasan opens up on reuniting with sister Akshara in Hyderabad; SEE PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan prioritised safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. She had even dubbed for her web series from home. Shruti had also kept herself away and avoided meeting her family due to pandemic. Recently, she reunited with sister Akshara Haasan in Hyderabad. Going by their photos, the Haasan sisters clearly had a gala time together.

Sharing about not meeting her sister through the entire pandemic, the Vakeel Saab actress wrote, "When you have a sister you don’t need much else... little known fact we didn’t meet through the entire pandemic until now because of our schedules - this trip was so special to both of us." Shruti Haasan also shared a few more photos clicked during a recent awards show.

Take a look:

Earlier, commenting on her stance and dubbing at home for her upcoming project, Shruti had said, "As actors we are obligated to fulfill commitments we have signed up for but at the same time one can’t let their guard down. There are always measures one can take to prevent exposure to the virus and we just have to adapt to the situation. I had a studio set-up at my home and dubbing for the web show from home was the safest thing to do. Since the second wave is highly contagious, one should do whatever they can to keep the virus at bay for the safety of themselves and their loved ones."