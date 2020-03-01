  1. Home
Shruti Haasan pens down a heartwarming experience of working in the short film 'Devi'; Check it out

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has penned a heartwarming note on her "enriching" experience of working with "lovely women" in the short film titled "Devi".
2751 reads Mumbai
Shruti took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Devi", including names like Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. She wrote: "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women." "Missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata!"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

Shruti called Kajol "an inspiration beyond words". "And your fun energy and down to earth nature is... @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script!" The actress, who recently opened up about going under the knife, described her journey as "fun". "Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this."

Credits :IANS

