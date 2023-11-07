Shruti Haasan pens emotional letter for father Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Dasavathaaram star, Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 69th birthday today, November 7. The Vikaram actor's birthday is being celebrated by his fans all over the world, including his daughter, Shruti Haasan. To celebrate her father's special day, the Salaar actress posted an adorable video alongside an emotional letter.

The video uploaded is a mix of photographs and small clips of the happy memories the father-daughter duo shared in these past years. Shruti’s video also contains a black-and-white childhood photograph of Kamal Hassan. In the video, we can see the close bond between Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan.

The video shows us many adorable moments, including one where the two are shaking a leg on stage, their singing together moment on stage, and some goofy pictures and videos of both of them.

The video also has some nostalgic throwback photos of Kamal Haasan as a child moments where he is pampering Shruti, and much more.

Shruti Haasan penned a long note that reads, “My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing, poetry-writing, and joking and laughing-like-crazy friend and father any girl could ask for. You fill my life with inspiration, and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much, Pa! You really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!”

Check out the Instagram post of Shruti Hassan below

Shruti's heartwarming post and video montage have touched the hearts of fans of both her and her father. The two share a special bond, and it is a joy to see them celebrate their relationship in such a public way.

Upcoming movies of Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor and filmmaker, has a slew of exciting projects lined up for his fans. His upcoming films include the science fiction thriller Kalki 2898 AD, which has generated a lot of buzz; the highly anticipated sequel to his iconic movie Indian (Indian 2), Thug Life, where he is expected to portray a warrior character; and KH233, which is yet to announce it’s movie title.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's talented daughter, Shruti Haasan, is making waves in the film industry with her own set of projects and with her Musical videos. The actress's upcoming movie is Salaar, where she is set to share the screen with Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 22, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s birthday: Thug Life’s NEW poster unveiled; actor captivates as a warrior