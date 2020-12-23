Shruti Haasan pens a gratitude note for her virtual family ahead of the year end: I value your love & support

Shruti Haasan is known to be quite vocal about her thoughts. Here's how she penned down the same in her latest Instagram posts.

The year is almost on the verge of coming to an end and with this comes the time to cherish all the memories of the past few months. There is no denying that 2020 wasn’t kind to us with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world in its clutches. However, with a new year comes new hopes and that is how we are looking forward to 2021. Shruti Haasan who is an avid social media user has shared a special post in this regard.

The Vakeel Saab actress has penned a note of gratitude for her virtual family which mostly comprises of fans and admirers ahead of the year’s end. But before that, she adds another post about her self-realization regarding self and various other issues. She writes, “I remember getting so much **** for my appearance from what felt like everyone when these pictures came out and it was weird because I couldn’t bring myself to talk about hormones and health issues I was facing!

She further writes, “2019-2020 has been that year where I shared my fight, my fears, and my life in a way I hadn’t before.” Shruti further mentions that she feels like going back to that version of herself. It is after that she pens the heartfelt note for her fans that reads, “As 2020 is coming to an end, I really want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to my incredible virtual family – You know who you are and I want you to know I value your love and support so so much. Thank you for being a part of my art and my world. I cherish you.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will next be seen opposite Ravi Teja in the action drama Krack. She is also collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for SP Jananathan’s Laabam. Apart from that, the actress has been roped in for the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

