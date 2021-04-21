Shruti Haasan pens a positive note amidst tough time; Santanu Hazarika photobombs her sunkissed photo

In her long note, Shruti has thanked her lockdown friends for always being there for her.

Amidst the chaos, struggle, pain and everything to deal with the pandemic, South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan has penned a beautiful and positive note on Instagram. In her long note, Shruti has thanked her lockdown friends for always being there for her. She also revealed about sending a bit of good energy out toward the chaos by meditating. The stunner also shared a photo of her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika photobombing one of her sunkissed photos and it is cute.

"it’s such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I’m thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos - tell me how you’re feeling - let’s try and help each other ? Let me know if there’s any information want me to share or anything we should be talking about ? and in any case here’s a giant hug for you," Shruti Haasan wrote on Instagram alongside a few happy and sunkissed photos of herself.

While interacting with her fans on Instagram, one of her fans asked Shruti to share her most favourite photo that she has never uploaded on social media. The actress shared a cosy photo with Santanu Hazarika and it has yet again grabbed everyone's attention.

