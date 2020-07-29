Shruti Haasan plays the role of a mother in the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer Krack

The latest news update on the south siren Shruti Haasan states that she will reportedly play the role of a mother. The makers of the southern drama Krack had previously shared the first look poster of the film which the fans loved.

The latest news update about the south siren Shruti Haasan states that she will be essaying the role of a mother in the upcoming action flick Krack. The film will see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The south star Ravi Teja will be essaying the role of a tough cop. The latest news update on the south siren Shruti Haasan states that she will reportedly play the role of a mother. The makers of the southern drama Krack had previously shared the first look poster of the film which the fans loved. The film Krack's teaser sees the lead actor Ravi Teja in a tough police officer's avatar.

The first look poster of the gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan sees her in a traditional saree on a bike with the film's leading man. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film Krack. The fans and followers of the stunning actress Shruti Haasan are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the big screen. The fans are particularly excited about the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead stars Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film called Laabam. The actress has been sharing candid photos and videos from her daily life during the quarantine period. The actress is making sure her fans and followers are update with her latest activities. The actress was also clicked by shutterbugs when she stepped out for a jog.

