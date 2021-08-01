Shruti Haasan poses for a cosy photo with Santanu Hazarika before heading to the airport; Calls him 'best mate

Shruti Haasan is super excited as she is finally travelling after a long time with her rumoured boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport today with Santanu and they looked super happy as always in each other's company. Before leaving for the airport, Shruti Haasan clicked a cosy photo with Santanu and penned a Happy Friendship Day note for him. She wrote, "So it's friendship day today? So thankful for @santanu_hazarika_art - The best mate that a girl could ask for. Here's to head banging and laughing and eating and making art and all the madness."

Talking about Shruti Haasan's airport look, the actress pulled off another all-black look effortlessly. One can see, the Vakeel Saab actress teamed her black dress with a sweatshirt and paired with ankle high boots. However, her kitty sling bag stole the show. On the other hand, Santanu was seen sporting a casual look in shorts and a purple tee. Check out their photos below.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika celebrate 'good workout & evening' with a crazy dance; Watch VIDEO

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is basking in the success of two blockbuster Telugu movies Krack and Vakeel Saab. She has kickstarted shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar, being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

She is also looking forward to the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead.