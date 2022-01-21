Shruti Haasan poses for cosy pic with beau Santanu Hazarika & 'asks do you like me'

Shruti Haasan is open about her relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple is in a live-in relationship and often appear together on social media, giving fans a glimpse as to what their chemistry is all about.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actress can be seen holding on to him with big smiles as they posed for the pic, she even added a sticker, which says 'Do you like me?'

She is an avid social media user and often takes it to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. Recently, Shruti Haasan revealed in an Instagram's Ask Me Anything session with fans when she first met her beau and also when the two started to date.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The project has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Salaar is expected to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals.