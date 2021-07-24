Shruti Haasan poses goofily as her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika hugs her in this latest PHOTO

According to reports, Shruti Haasan is rumoured to be dating a Delhi-based doodle artist and an illustrator, Santanu Hazarika. They are currently living together in Mumbai and always flaunt their love for each other in front paparazzi and on social media. From clicking goofy photos together to taking up some quirky and hilarious questions by fans on Instagram, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company. Today, yet again, Shruti shared a cute yet goofy photo with her boyfriend Santanu are we are totally hearts for it.

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a goofy photo with Santanu, which is literally the cutest thing on the internet right now. One can see, Shruti pretending to have a mustache as she puts a cloth above her lips and Santanu hugging her from behind as they pose goofily for a selfie. They look absolutely adorable together, don’t you all agree. Though they have not confirmed their relationship officially yet, Shruti and Santanu are truly and madly in love with each other and their social media posts are setting major love goals.

On the acting front, Shruti Haasan is currently working on the Prabhas starrer and pan Indian flick Salaar. This movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1(2018) fame. Salaar is an action drama simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The actress is also starring opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam.