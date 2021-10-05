Shruti Haasan posts favourite PIC with Akshara & Kamal Haasan & reveals the learnings from her father

Shruti Haasan is an active social media user. However, yesterday as the outage of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook were down, Shruti took Twitter as the medium to interact with her fans with quick Q/A sessions. From her bingewatching show to favourite family pic, Shruti revealed many things as her fans asked.

When a fan asked her to share the latest picture with dad Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan. The actress shared her most favourite one instead and it is surely a beautiful family pic. Shruti and Akshara can be seen in all smiles in traditional attires as they posed with dad Kamal Haasan.



It’s not the latest and it’s not a selfie but I love this this picture of us https://t.co/tN1IZ1sT21 pic.twitter.com/6oiPpU92Lv — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

A fan also asked her to reveal the top 3 learnings from her dad Kamal Haasan. Shruti replied saying, "I can’t say three in specific like that but I’ve learned to be fearless from him and I’ve learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible."



I can’t say three in specific like that but I’ve learned to be fearless from him and I’ve learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible https://t.co/oWjFskfcZO — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are the daughters of Kamal Haasan and his second wife Sarika. The couple tied the knot in 1988 and separated in 2004.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Despite the pandemic, she scored massive success with Ravi Teja starrer Krack and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Now, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.