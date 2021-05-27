Shruti Haasan prioritises safety; Raashii Khanna sends virtual hug to all in these tough times

Shruti Haasan recently dubbed for her web series from home. The stunner decided to prioritise safety in order to keep herself and others safe instead of going over to a dubbing studio.

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan has been working throughout the pandemic on various projects. However, she is equally keeping all safety protocols in mind. She recently dubbed for her web series from home. The stunner decided to prioritise safety in order to keep herself and others safe instead of going over to a dubbing studio. Sharing a photo of the same, Shruti wrote, "Dubbing from home in my sauna/audio suite ! Such strange times - I never forget to thank the universe for my health and safety. I pray for everyone as I do everyday - these are dark times but we are people of light and strength if we choose to be ! Please stay safe and get vaccinated if you can."

Commenting on her stance and her recent dubbing session at home, Shruti says, "As actors we are obligated to fulfill commitments we have signed up for but at the same time one can’t let their guard down. There are always measures one can take to prevent exposure to the virus and we just have to adapt to the situation. I had a studio set-up at my home and dubbing for the web show from home was the safest thing to do. Since the second wave is highly contagious, one should do whatever they can to keep the virus at bay for the safety of themselves and their loved ones."

Raashii Khanna, on the other hand, shared a quote by Miss Dumezweni on kindness. He further wrote, "So here’s a virtual hug to all those who are struggling in some way or the other. We will get through this..#staystrong."

