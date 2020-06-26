Shruti Haasan proudly flaunts her birthmarks in an inspiring post as she encourages fans to love themselves

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle that is sure to inspire her fans. Apart from that, the actress has also shared a picture while flaunting her birthmarks.

Shruti Haasan never fails to impress her fans whenever she posts something on social media. The stunning diva often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life through a series of interesting posts that she puts up on her timeline. The Treadstone actress who is currently under home quarantine has been indulging in multiple creative and productive activities for the past few days that include cooking delicious meals, singing, playing her favourite piano, and much more.

Recently, Shruti has shared a picture on her Instagram handle along with a post that is sure to inspire millions. The actress proudly flaunts the birthmarks in her eyes in a close-up selfie and then writes, “yes those are birthmarks in my eye - no it’s not some weird reaction - no it’s not a disease - yes they get lighter and darker just like freckles - yes it’s very common- yes I have had them for years and years and I think they’re super special and YES you should celebrate all the things that make you YOU.”

Check out Shruti Haasan’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Shruti appeared in a short film title Devi co-starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, and others. She will then be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the upcoming movie Krack. The action-thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will also team up with Vijay Sethupathi for SP Jananathan’s Laabam. The actress added another feather to her cap last year when she appeared in the international action drama series titled Treadstone.

