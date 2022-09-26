Shruti Haasan proves she is still a kid at heart as she enjoys a roller coaster ride in her latest VIDEO
Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram account and dropped a clip of enjoying a fun day out.
We all have a kid inside us, which comes out from time to time. Similar is the case with Shruti Haasan, who is extremely active on social media and keeps on sharing updates from her personal and professional life. Recently, the Salaar actress dropped a video on her Instagram of her enjoying a roller coaster ride with her little friend. The post was captioned, "Best day ever with Satvik."
Her outfit of the day also deserves special mention. She paired a black top with matching shorts, along with two cute side ponytails. This is not the first time, Shruti Haasan has blessed our feeds with such adorable clips, she keeps on posting such updates on the photo-sharing app.
Check out the video below:
Earlier, Shruti Haasan posted a picture with beau Santanu Hazarika on the internet. Captioned, "I love us @santanu_hazarika_art...Let's break s**t", the photo features the diva in a crop top and denim, while the visual artist is dressed in a casual look. The lovebirds also donned masks and sunglasses.
On the work front, Shruti Haasan is handling several projects at once. She will be seen romancing Prabhas as the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Post being delayed multiple times, the action entertainer will finally release in the cinema halls on 28 September 2023. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the movie will also see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao doing supporting roles, apart from the rest.
In addition to this, Shruti Haasan has also signed up to play the lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi-led Chiru154, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK107.
