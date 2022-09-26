Shruti Haasan proves she is still a kid at heart as she enjoys a roller coaster ride in her latest VIDEO

We all have a kid inside us, which comes out from time to time. Similar is the case with Shruti Haasan, who is extremely active on social media and keeps on sharing updates from her personal and professional life. Recently, the Salaar actress dropped a video on her Instagram of her enjoying a roller coaster ride with her little friend. The post was captioned, "Best day ever with Satvik." Her outfit of the day also deserves special mention. She paired a black top with matching shorts, along with two cute side ponytails. This is not the first time, Shruti Haasan has blessed our feeds with such adorable clips, she keeps on posting such updates on the photo-sharing app.

Check out the video below: