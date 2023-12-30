Shruti Haasan proves she is the ultimate goth queen in all-black outfit; see pics

Shruti Haasan, a versatile actress and singer who has a great sense of fashion, always manages to grab everyone's attention with her daring and stylish choices. With a strong presence on social media, she often shares glimpses of her trendy outfits.

Shruti consistently posts eye-catching pictures that highlight her love for all-black ensembles. On her Instagram, the talented actress mesmerizes her followers with a variety of distinctive and captivating all-black looks.

Shruti Haasan was spotted turning heads in the city recently. Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, she exuded effortless chic. A black sleeveless crop top paired with a dark denim jacket added a touch of edginess to the look. Matching silver jewelry, including a funky chain and small hoop earrings, complemented the outfit perfectly.

Keeping her makeup minimal, Shruti opted for a soft pink palette with subtle blush, light eyeshadow, and a natural lip color. Her loose waves cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless elegance.

Shruti Haasan recently shared her experiences of working in the Salaar movie

Shruti Haasan recently shared her experiences of working in the Salaar movie

Shruti Haasan recently took to social media to share heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming film, Salaar. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption overflowing with gratitude,

"SALAAR memories I'll forever cherish! Working with this incredible team full of light and positivity was an absolute joy. We laughed so much while making this movie, and I'm eternally grateful for Prabhas's warmth and generosity. He went above and beyond to keep us all well-fed and cared for. Prashant sir's infectious humor between takes brought us endless entertainment with his impromptu races and matches. And Bhuvan sir… he surprised me with a whole music video created just for me! Witnessing good people experience good things truly brings me joy."

The Puli movie actress continued the caption, “I loved being in this movie and all the memories we made with so so so much hard work from every single person in the crew that worked tirelessly . Thankyou Prashant sir for making me a part of your insane majestic world and Thankyou Hombale films and team too !”

Check out the Instagram post shared by Shruti Haasan below

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan recently enjoyed the limelight after her incredible performance in the action-packed Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa. She effortlessly transitioned into another exciting chapter. The fans of Prabhas couldn't be happier as she joined the star-studded cast of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which was just released. Completing the ensemble of the movie are Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao.

But Shruti's versatility extends far beyond Salaar. She also recently graced the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, sharing the spotlight with the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. Expanding her horizons, she embarks on an English-language adventure with The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon. This film pairs her with Mark Rowley, known for his role in The Last Kingdom, ensuring a fresh and exciting project for international audiences.

