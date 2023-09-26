Shruti Haasan proves that she is the ultimate goth queen; see pictures inside

The flag bearer of gothic fashion, actress Shruti Haasan has once again nailed the goth look with much elan. This time she flaunted a magnificent black horizontally pleated asymmetrical gown by Arushi Roopchandani’s label Roology. Looking nothing less than a gothic princess in a series of beautiful pictures shared on her Instagram handle, the Yevadu Actress had us hooked.

Shruti Haasan nails the goth look, once again

Shruti Haasan's intense yet beautiful caption reads, “Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before. The raven. Edgar Allan Poe”

These are excerpts from the poem The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe as mentioned by the beautiful actress in her post.

See pictures here

The goth look is the latest fashion trend

The 'goth look' appears to be gaining raving popularity not only among fashion-forward young individuals but also on a global scale.

In the midst of this trend, one individual who goes on to own this gothic style like a pro is the multi-talented actor and singer, Shruti Haasan. Her affinity for all things dark and her distinctive fashion choices have been apparent since her debut in the 2009 film Luck. Unlike those who conform to conventional fashion norms, Shruti Haasan has consistently carved her own unique path.

Shruti’s love for ‘Black’ transcends fashion

Amidst the current Gothic trend sweeping the fashion scene, once again Shruti slays in her latest look. Fans couldn’t get enough as they witnessed their beloved star effortlessly asserting her dominance in this style in her recent pictures.

It's abundantly clear that Shruti's fondness for the Gothic aesthetic extends far beyond just her fashion choices; it permeates her poetry, music, and the very essence of her worldview. And for that, we hold a deep appreciation for her.

The Waltair Veerayya star, affectionately referred to as 'Goth Papa' by her dedicated fan base, is a staunch advocate for sustainable fashion. This involves the practice of reusing or acquiring pre-loved clothing rather than acquiring brand-new items. Notably, last year, she collaborated with Dolce Vee to organize a Charity Closet Sale, featuring dresses and jewelry from her own wardrobe, to further promote this eco-conscious approach.

Shruti Haasan on the work front

In the days to come, viewers can expect Shruti Haasan in fascinating roles on the silver screen. She is set to appear alongside Prabhas in the eagerly awaited film Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel.

ALSO READ: Fashion disaster or style? Shruti Haasan spotted at Mumbai airport in a quirky look you'd not want to miss