Shruti Haasan pulls off goth look effortlessly as she teams faux leather dress with spiked headband; PHOTOS

When it comes to sporting a goth look, nobody better than Shruti Haasan can pull off with sheer confidence. She has yet again managed to turn heads with her stunning look in a faux leather dress by Samee Madan. She sure knows how to spice up her look as she teamed her dress with a spiked headband.

Shruti Haasan yet again proves to be a goth princess. She completed her look with diamond earrings, dark lip colour, filled brows and mascara. Shruti loves experimenting with her looks which also speaks a lot about her fearless personality. She loves keeping everything minimal yet eye-grabbing.

Check out her latest photos below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan shows how to ace little black dresses to perfection as she vacays in Dubai

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti opened up on getting comments for her bold fashion choices. The Salaar actress also said that she has also been called chudail (witch) in the comments of her photos on social media.

"I didn't wear that black lipstick so that you can put that gold star on your report card of me. I did it because I wanted to do it. So, I will continue, I'm not going to do it for a role or a movie unless it demanded it. I wouldn't just like randomly or put black lipstick and step out my house in the middle of summer. I mean, I would love to but I think that would be a bit much, but if the mood calls for it and if I feel like doing it, then I do it," said Vakeel Saab actress.