Shruti Haasan pulls off the no makeup look in confidence as she poses for a few monochrome pictures

Shruti Haasan has shared few monochrome pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen sporting a no makeup look. Check out the pictures.

South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media since last year owing to some of her interesting projects. The Luck actress added yet another feather to her hat when she was roped in for portraying a pivotal role in the international series Treadstone. Shruti plays the role of Nira Patel, an Indian – origin assassin in the action drama series. Now, the actress is back in the bay for some unfinished projects.

Shruti Haasan is frequently active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. The Rocky Handsome actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Shruti has shared a few monochrome pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen sporting a no makeup look. The best part is that we get to see the lively and energetic nature of the South diva in all these pictures. Shruti is seen wearing a graphic tee and matching denims in the pictures.

Check out the latest pictures of Shruti Haasan below:

(ALSO READ: Laabam: Shruti Haasan shares a picture with music composer D Imman as she prepares to croon a song)

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is currently gearing up for her next movie Laabam in which she has been paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The actress has also recorded a romantic number for the movie recently which has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Shruti will also be collaborating with Ravi Teja in the movie Krack which has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More