Shruti Haasan to Ramya Krishnan: South stars model for recreation of Raja Ravi Varma's paintings; Check it out

Paintings of Raja Ravi Varma were recreated into photographs with south Indian actors as models. Celebrities shared the pictures on social media and now they are making rounds.

In an extraordinary photoshoot, south heroines including Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan and Khushbu modeled for the recreation of the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. They all took to their social media pages to share the beautiful photos. Totally, 12 celebrities and dancers including Shobhana and Priyadarshini Govind also took part in the photoshoot for a limited edition calendar.

This photo shoot was done by NAAM Charitable trust founded by Suhasini Mani Ratnam to celebrate 10 years of empowering single women. The organisation has been providing aid to empower women in all sectors including health, education and self-defence.

Talking about the photo shoot, Suhasini stated that she could not find a better idea than to recreate Ravi Varma’s paintings as he knew women very well and portrayed them in the best ways possible. She also stated that they took utmost care in recreating the paintings by paying attention even to the minimal details in the costumes, properties and jewelleries used in the photo shoot. G Venkat Ram, who photographed the calendars, stated that he has always had greatest admiration in the lighting of painting by great masters. He added that they tried their best to replicate the lighting in the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma.

