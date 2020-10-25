Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja’s Krack & Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor to clash at Box Office

The makers of Krack and Most Eligible Bachelor announced on social media that the films will be released on Sankranti 2021.

South star Shruti Haasan took to her Twitter space and shared a poster from her upcoming film with Ravi Teja titled Krack. Sharing the poster, she revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. This came at a time when the makers of the upcoming Tollywood film Most Eligible Bachelor shared the film’s teaser while revealing that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. So far, we have two Tollywood films that will have a Box Office clash on Sankranti 2021.

While it was anticipated that Krack will get a direct release on OTT platform, this news about the film’s theatrical release has come as a surprising one. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

See the Tweets here:

On the other hand, the teaser of Tollywood for the film titled Most Eligible Bachelor was released by the makers of the film on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra. Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film is directed by Bhaskar. What we see in the teaser is a young man trying to find the love of his life by meeting several women. The Bhaskar directorial has Gopi Sunder to composing music.

