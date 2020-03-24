Shruti Haasan REACTS to Bodhidharma meme on Coronavirus

Shruti Haasan, who was last seen with actor Suriya in Singam 3, took to her social media space and shared a meme on Coronavirus, relating to her film 7aam Arivu with Suriya.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Suriya starrer Singam 3. While the actor has always proved her acting talent in all the movies that she appeared in, her role as Subha in AR Murugadoss directorial 7aam Arivu still remains the most iconic one. In the film, she played the role of a neuroscientist, who was ambitious about creating a huge revolution. The film had Suriya as the lead actor and it was received well by audience and critics alike.

At a time when Coronavirus is scaring the whole world, meme creators are giving us some time to relax and laugh even at hard times. Shruti Haasan shared a meme, in which her role in 7aam Arivu was included. She shared it on her Instagram story, appreciating how funny it was. In the meme, Shruti Haasan’s photo from 7aam Arivu was morphed into a Vadivelu’s comedy scene. The meme was created in a way that the actor was being asked to bring back Bodhidharma. In 7aam Arivu, Shruti would track down Suriya, who possessed the DNA of 10th century Yoga guru Bodhidharma, and convinces him to sign up for an experiment.

The film takes an unexpected turn when a neighboring country declares bio war on India and spreads an incurable virus in India. To contain the crisis, Shruti would conduct an experiment on Suriya, triggering the DNA to bring in the talent of Bodhidharma. Well, though it is a fiction, we all would agree if such a thing happens at a time when the whole world is trying tooth and nail to contain the COVID 19 situation.

Credits :Instagram

