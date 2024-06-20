Shruti Haasan REACTS on being requested to use South Indian accent; calls it 'micro racism'

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan held an Ask Me Something session on Instagram while she was on the wheel. One of the most bizarre questions asked in the session was for her to say something in a South Indian accent.

The session became quite uneasy, and the Salaar actress responded appropriately, urging her to stop racism. Giving a befitting response, Shruti said, “Ok… So This sort of micro racism is not ok And it’s not ok when you look at us and say idli dosa sambar either. And no you don’t imitate us well so don’t try and be funny”

For the unversed, a few months ago, Shah Rukh Khan faced backlash for playfully calling Telugu actor Ram Charan 'idli'. The incident happened during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The Ask Me Anything session has become a well-known trend in showbiz nowadays. Film personalities from across India participate in these sessions regularly. Sometimes, they reveal interesting anecdotes, while at other times, it can become awkward and embarrassing for actors.

Furthermore, the North vs South debate regarding dialects, accents, and character portrayals has been a longstanding issue. The incident involving Shruti Haasan is a recent addition to this contentious topic.

More about Shruti Haasan’s interactive session

Alongside the awkward part, the session featured some interesting conversations between Haasan and her fans.

A user suggested that since Haasan is a great motivational speaker, singer, and actress, she should start a podcast.

In response, the actress expressed concerns that the podcast might become preachy and worried that she might do something silly during it, so she decided to skip the idea.

Another interesting question asked was why she prefers black most of the time. The Inimel composer replied, “Honestly, it’s a color that gives me a lot of confidence, and it makes me feel my best self, it makes me feel centered and strong … it is a color of joy for me, really”

Some of Haasan’s admirers were curious about who her celebrity crush is. In response to that question, she posted a photograph of Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy in his Peaky Blinders look.

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel under Hombale Films.

Salaar Part 1 starred Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others. Reportedly, Salaar 2 is currently in production and is slated for release in April 2025. Additionally, she is set to appear alongside Yash in the film Toxic.

