Shruti Haasan recalls childhood days with a throwback PIC: Keeping the child alive in yourself is the toughest

Shruti Haasan has three interesting movies lined up namely Krack, Laabam and Vakeel Saab. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Shruti Haasan never fails to keep her fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life through the social media handles. The South actress enjoys a huge fan base that, of course, keeps on increasing daily. The stunning diva has been quite busy of late owing to the shooting schedules of her upcoming projects. It won’t be wrong to say that she is currently in the best phase of her career and its trajectory is proof!

Meanwhile, Shruti went on a throwback spree this weekend as she shared a rare childhood picture of herself on social media. Clad in a plain white frock, she seems to be talking to someone while her candid moment got caught in the camera here. The Devi actress has added a thoughtful caption too that reads, “Mini me - dreams in her heart stars in her eyes and a very loud voice! Nothings really changed keeping the child and a certain level of naivety alive in yourself is the toughest and most rewarding practice. we need to cuddle the little child inside all of us once in a while- so tell the mini me inside of you that everything is beautiful and it’s going to be just fine.”

Check out the post below:

Shruti Haasan will next be seen alongside Ravi Teja in Krack. The star cast recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the action drama. She will also collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The shoot for this movie has also been reportedly completed. Apart from that, she has the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in the pipeline.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

