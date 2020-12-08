Shruti Haasan recalls enjoying 'heavy metal' sunsets in Goa as she shares a throwback VIDEO

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja have recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Krack in Goa. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video shared by her on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan has been quite busy for the past few months owing to the shooting schedules of her upcoming movies. The actress recently jetted off to Goa for another schedule of her upcoming movie Krack that features Ravi Teja as the main lead. They were in Hyderabad for the same purpose earlier post which they shifted to Goa. It is only recently that the team wrapped up the shooting schedule there and shared pictures on their social media handles.

Shruti has also returned with the rest of the people but it seems like she can’t get over her Goan vibes. The actress has recently shared a throwback video from the exotic locale in which she is seen sitting on the beach and jamming to the tunes of her favourite song. Although we can’t see her face here, one can easily figure out that she is having a jolly good time there while enjoying the heavy metal sunset (as mentioned in her caption).

Check out the video below:

Talking about Krack, the action drama has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B Madhu. The Telugu drama also features Samuthirakani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, and others in significant roles. Moreover, S. Thaman has composed the music for the same. Apart from that Shruti will also be seen in Laabam co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. It has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The talented actress is also a part of the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab that is a remake of the Hindi movie Pink.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

