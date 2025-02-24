Shruti Haasan recalls using a fake name to not get associated with her parents; ‘I had this identity rebellion…’

Shruti Haasan has gradually built a name and recognition for herself through her own merit and hard work, despite being a star kid. Recently, the Coolie actress revealed a time when she preferred to use a fake name to avoid being associated with her illustrious parents.

Speaking with Bangalore Times, Shruti talked about how transient fame is in real life. Despite all the glory attached to it, she believes it is temporary and not permanent.

The actress shared that growing up as the daughter of well-known actors helped her grasp the concept of fame, but it also made her realize that it had nothing to do with her personally. To emphasize her independence, she once adopted a pseudonym, allowing others to see her for who she truly is, rather than just as the child of her famous parents.

Shruti said, “My parents were famous, and I had this identity rebellion. I even used a fake name so that people would treat me as an individual and not associate me with my parents’ fame.”

She went on to reveal that she now understands it is useless to build a career solely based on fame. Shruti recalled watching her father, Kamal Haasan, put in immense hard work—burning the midnight oil and preparing all night for his roles—just so he could perform well the next day on stage.

Besides her career and family background, Shruti has often been in the headlines for buzz surrounding her personal life. The actress, who was previously in a relationship, is now single, and fans can’t help but wonder if wedding bells are in her future.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti mentioned that she does not want to get married and prefers being in a relationship rather than fully committing to someone.

However, she added that she can't completely rule out marriage, as she may change her mind if someone truly special enters her life.

On the work front, Shruti is gearing up for the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. There are also reports of her reprising her role in the much-anticipated sequel, Salaar 2.