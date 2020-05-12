  1. Home
Shruti Haasan recounts fond memories with sister Akshara as she misses the latter amidst lockdown; See PHOTO

Shruti Haasan has shared a throwback picture with sister Akshara along with a sweet note stating that she misses her. Check out the picture.
129958 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 01:41 pm
The COVID-19 lockdown has taken a toll on everyone’s lives for real. People have been confined within their homes and following the lockdown directives as a precautionary measure against the deadly Coronavirus. While many of them are under home quarantine with their family members, a few others have been away from their loved ones because of the ongoing situation. Shruti Haasan is also resorting to home quarantine off late but is missing her family a lot which is evident from her latest Instagram post.

The Laabam actress is missing her sister Akshara Haasan the most and has recently shared a throwback picture with the latter on the photo-sharing app to recall their fond memories. One can see that the two sisters are indulged in some conversation while looking at a phone in the candid picture that has been shared by Shruti Haasan on her handle. It is here that she reveals about missing Akshara and also writes a hilarious note that reads, “Also what are we doing on my phone in the middle of an event.”

Check out the throwback picture below:

Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a black kurta and a pair of silver-colored jhumkas as seen in the picture. Akshara, on the other hand, is wearing a white kurta. On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the movie titled Krack. The action-drama has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu. She will then collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that will be back by SP Jananathan.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

How could you remember?When you don’t even remember your royal name LMAO!

Anonymous 3 days ago

I vaguely remember both were supposed to be actresses. Today they are known for anything but acting .

Anonymous 3 days ago

How could you ? You don’t even remember your royal name LMAO

