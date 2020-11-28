Shruti Haasan relives old times as she shares a throwback PHOTO of herself singing on the stage

Shruti Haasan is currently shooting for Laabam and Krack. She has been reportedly juggling between Chennai and Hyderabad for the same.

Shruti Haasan has been quite busy of late with two of her most interesting projects that are coming up soon. In the midst of all this, the actress hasn’t forgotten to keep her fans posted about whatever is happening in her life. The stunning diva is an avid social media user and her timeline is full of remarkable pictures, quirky videos, and what not! Very few people are aware of the fact that apart from being an actress, she is also a talented singer.

Yes, you heard it right. In fact, Shruti has also performed at various national and international concerts. Recently, the Laabam actress has shared a throwback picture while reliving her good old days of singing. She is seen singing on the stage with a mike in her hand. The diva is dressed up in a purple and silver outfit embellished with a belt and also wears a pair of matching black boots. It won’t be wrong to say that she probably channeled her inner Hannah Montana back then!

Check out the picture below:

Of late, Shruti Haasan has been juggling between Chennai and Hyderabad owing to the shoots of her two movies, Krack and Laabam. For the unversed, Krack’s shooting is happening in Hyderabad. The action-drama features Ravi Teja as the male lead and has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Talking about Laabam, it also features Vijay Deverakonda and is backed by SP Jananathan. Apart from that, Shruti will also be seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for final schedule of Laabam co starring Shruti Haasan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×