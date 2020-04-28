Shruti Haasan reminds sister Akshara of a fun banter between them by sharing a throwback PHOTO

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a throwback picture with sister Akshara on her Instagram handle in which she reminds the latter of a fun banter they had at an event. Check it out.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most bankable actresses of the South film industry. However, she has displayed her acting prowess in Bollywood too. The actress has added another feather to her cap last year by featuring in the International action series Treadstone for which she has received a lot of praise from everyone. It won’t be wrong to call Shruti an all-rounder as she is not only a brilliant actress but a talented singer too who has performed in concerts.

The actress is very close to her family members, especially her sister Akshara who has also appeared in a few movies. Of late, Shruti has shared a throwback picture with Akshara in which the two sisters are seen sitting at some event. The interesting thing that strikes us here is that the fun conversation they were having while this picture was taken. The Laabam actress has now reminded her sister of the same by writing in the caption that reads, “Do you remember what we were on about?” Akshara has an equally hilarious reply to the same as she writes, “Yes!! But it’s only our secret lol.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Shruti often shares numerous pictures with her family members on social media which are all things adorable. On the professional front, she has been roped in opposite Ravi Teja for the action thriller titled Krack which has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will then be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming movie Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan.

