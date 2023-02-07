Shruti Haasan reminisces about hard times in 2012 as she shares a pic in goth look: Wish could go back and hug

Shruti Haasan is one such actress, who is very active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on Instagram and connects with fans. Today, the actress went down memory lane and reminisced about the hard times in 2012. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of the goth look as she remembered about hard times in 2012. The monochrome pic shows the actress in messy hair and dark lipstick. Because of her unique and bold fashion, Shruti Haasan is called as 'Goth papa'.

Taking to her Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote, "This picture is from 2012 it was not a great year for me personally and little did I know things were going to change for me professionally..I look back at that version of me and I so wish I could go back in time and give her a giant hug and show her where she would eventually end up. I want to tell her that people will always talk and that there is a strong breeze of fakery constantly in the air and that the instinct was right and strength is vulnerability!" "But what gives me from my yesterdays for my tomorrows is that there is pain in the fire that always burning in me - always looking for something ahead of me - something to learn from something to see something to dream for. It's silent it's violent and it's true also #gothpapa vibes in secret have now come out."



Professional front Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is basking in the success of her recently released films Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Chrianjeevi starrer Waitair Veerayya. The actress was the leading lady in both films. Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya clashed at the box office as they were released on Sankranthi and impressed the audiences. She will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

