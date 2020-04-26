Shruti Haasan reveals her artistic skills as she does some amazing doodle art; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan indulges in some doodle art the glimpses of which she has shared on a video posted on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

The indefinite lockdown period imposed across the country has left everyone’s lives affected. However, the positive part here is that we all are getting to spend time with our near and dear ones. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry have also been following the quarantine rules and obliging with the directives of the lockdown. In the midst of all this, some of them have been improvising their artistic skills the glimpses of which are shared on social media.

Recently, Southern beauty Shruti Haasan has revealed one of her artistic skills through the medium of an Instagram post. The Laabam actress has shared a video along with the post in which she is seen doing some doodle art. She is seen drawing some random stuff in the video including a cupcake, a kitty, and many other things until the page gets filled with some amazing art! Clad in a blue graphic t-shirt, Shruti looks pretty and glowy in the video.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for the action-thriller Krack which has been produced by B. Madhu and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will then be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam which has been directed by S.P. Jananathan. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020. The stunning beauty’s latest release was the short film titled Devi co-starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, and others in the lead roles.

