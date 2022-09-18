Shruti Haasan reveals how a beautiful film changed 'something inside her': Lifetimes come and go in turn

Shruti Haasan and visual artist Santanu Hazarika are often seen including each other in their social media posts, and the latest example of this can be seen in Salaar actress' Instagram post. She took to her handle and dropped a string of pictures from the animated film, The tale of princess Kaguya which was recommended to her by her beau. Appreciating the movie, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "lifetimes come and go in turn …Someday this will all be a dream...Thankyou @santanu_hazarika_art for introducing me to this most beautiful film that changed something inside of me."

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan recently released her new song 'She is a Hero' after a long gap of two years. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she spilled the beans on the inspiration behind her latest track, “From being a woman myself and from finding it important to remember our past, present and future as women, and the strength we truly possess. The song is a mix of narratives. I am really excited to have collaborated with such talented musicians on this one. MC Altaf brings in a beautiful appreciation of women and his perspective from a man’s point of view.”