Shruti Haasan reveals she is feeling like a 'cappuccino lady' before heading off to sleep; Here's why

Shruti Haasan is currently busy shooting for the action-drama titled Krack. It also features Ravi Teja as the main lead.

Shruti Haasan is frequently active on social media and she also loves to keep her fans posted regarding whatever is happening in her life. Be it travelling to different locations for shoots or appreciation posts for fellow stars, the South diva never fails to steal the limelight whenever she shares something on her handle. While she has been quite busy for some time owing to her rigorous shooting schedules, Shruti still makes sure to entertain her fans and how!

Well, the actress hasn’t quit social media even amidst work. One can get proof of the same through her latest Instagram. Shruti Haasan seems to be preparing to go to sleep and prepares her face before the same. The Laabam actress applies a coffee-clay mask and poses for the camera here. Talking about the same, she writes, “Coffee clay and I smell like a cappuccino lady.” Moreover, she also makes a quirky face while making a pout face for the picture.

Check out the post below:

Right now, Shruti has two important projects lined up namely Laabam and Krack. She has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The star cast of the movie has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the same a few days back. Meanwhile, Shruti will be collaborating with Ravi Teja for Krack. Recently, they completed the shooting schedule of the action drama in Goa. Its shoot continues as of now and the BTS pictures are already doing rounds on social media.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s Laabam: Makers wrap up the shooting schedule of the social drama

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×