Shruti Haasan reveals she’s ‘glad’ for Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s separation: I was excited for them

In an interview, Shruti Haasan spoke about her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce after 16 years of marriage. Check out the details.

Shruti Haasan has opened up about how she feels about her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika split when she was only a teenager. The former couple tied the knot in 1988 and decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage, in 2004. They have two daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan together. In an interview with Zoom, the actress discussed her parents’ separation. She explained how happy she is for them that they are not together anymore. She revealed how ‘excited’ she is for her parents that they are living their own lives.

During the chat, Shruti said how ‘glad’ she is that her parents decided to part ways. “I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason,” she explained. The actress added that despite their separation, her parents have continued to be ‘wonderful’. She elaborated that the split was for the best as nothing has changed between them. “I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well,” she told the outlet.

Shruti showered compliments on her parents and dubbed them as ‘beautiful’ people. She explained that their divorce wasn’t complicated as things were simpler when they parted ways. “When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together," she said. The actress will be seen in the Prabhas starrer Salaar. The action-thriller is being shot in two languages, Kannada and Telugu. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Also Read| Shruti Haasan sends squishy healing hug with her latest PIC; Amala Paul rocks polka dot look with aztec print

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Zoom

Share your comment ×