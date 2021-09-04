Shruti Haasan reveals the thing 2020 has taught her; Calls her beau Santanu Hazarika 'angel'

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often treats fans about her day-to-day updates. From beautiful pictures to music videos, workout videos to pet Clara photos, family pics to cosy moments with boyfriend Hazarika Santanu. The latest post of the Krack actress is quite interesting as she revealed the one the thing year 2020 has taught her and we all relate it.

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from 2020. She also revealed that the pandemic year has taught her how to click pics by herself and we all relate to it. Lockdown has taught many things and one such thing includes taking self pics. Shruti looks funky and awesome in her signature black look and load of accessories.

Sharing the throwback photo, Shruti wrote, "Throwback to 2020 the year that taught me the most including how to take my own pictures."

The Vakeel Saab actress shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika from their night out. In the post, the Shruti thanked Santanu and called him an angel for always having her back. Check out the post here:

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's look in bralette & pants embellished in 3D embroidery is breathtakingly sassy; Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Shruti Haasan awaiting the release of her Tamil movie Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which is set to release in theatres on September 9. She also has the much-anticipated Salaar opposite Prabhas, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.