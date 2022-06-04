Shruti Haasan reveals 'whom she loves the most in the world'; Watch to know the special person

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media and often takes her Instagram as a medium to interact with fans. Today, she made us all go aww with her adorable answer when a fan asked whom she loves the most. Well, we bet you to guess. And it's none other than her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actress has revealed that she loves her beau the most in this world. How cute right?

In a QnA session with fans, a fan asked Shruti Haasan, 'whom you love the most in this world.' The actress with a smile on her face, turned the camera towards Santanu and showed him. The couple looks super cute and we just can't stop replaying the video, pure goals.

Speaking of which, the couple are head over heels in love with each other and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. Shruti Haasan revealed when she first met her beau and also, when the two started to date. Answering a question by a fan, Shruti Haasan revealed, "I knew about Santanu Hazarika in 2018, but we got together at the beginning of 2020.” Previously, Shruti Haasan had revealed that she was the first one to say 'I Love You' in their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The film is expected to release in April 2023. She had also been roped in as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in his next Mega154 with director KS Ravindra.