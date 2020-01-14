Shruti Haasan rides a bike in a saree in the first look poster from Ravi Teja starrer Krack; Take a look

The south megastar Ravi Teja is returning in his police officer avatar and the fans just cannot wait to see what the actor does in the much awaited film Krack

The south siren Shruti Haasan has shared the first look poster from the Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The picture sees the stunning diva riding a heavy duty bike in a saree. The lead actor of the film Krack, Ravi Teja is sitting right behind the actor. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan is indeed very quirky and all things fun. The actress who has done some notable Bollywood flicks as well looks like she is having a lot of fun in the film. The south drama Krack will see Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja in a cop's role.

The south megastar Ravi Teja is returning in his police officer avatar and the fans just cannot wait to see what the actor does in the much awaited film Krack. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The fans and followers of the south superstar are now looking forward to watching the film on the silver screen. The south star Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his much awaited film Disco Raja, which will see him in a completely different and unseen avatar. The film Disco Raja will see south actor Booby Simha play the brutal and ruthless villain who is on a killing spree.

The lead actor Ravi Teja will be seen taking on the bad guys in the film in a very quirky and unforgettable way. In the film's teaser, Ravi Teja steps out of a car holding a big tape recorder on his shoulder while listening to songs, and they point a big gun at the villains.

