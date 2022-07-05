Shruti Haasan rubbishes rumors about her health; Says she is enjoying good health; WATCH

A couple of days ago, Shruti Haasan shared her struggles with PCOS via an Instagram post and after that, some netizens started showing concern regarding her health. However, the Salaar actress, who is in Hyderabad at the moment for work has dropped a video clarifying that despite PCOS, she is enjoying good health and that she has had it for several years.

She was quoted saying, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it does not mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind and I have realized that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I am admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfeclty fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan's note about her PCOS struggle read "The actress wrote, "Work out with me I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is an as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart keeps fit to keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know it sounds a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."

