Shruti Haasan rushes to Chennai to be by her father Kamal Haasan's side as he tests COVID 19 positive

Kamal Haasan is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after being tested positive for Coronavirus. He is reportedly recovering well. Ever since actor-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted about contracting Covid-19, his fans have been praying day and night for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, his daughter Shruti Haasan flew to Chennai to be by her dad’s side at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

Though Kamal Haasan continues to be in quarantine, Shruti wanted to be by her dad’s side by being present at the hospital. She decided to fly as soon as her work commitments were over. Shruti has plans to stay there for the next few days, while Kamal Haasan is recovering well and continues to be stable.

On a related note, Rajinikanth recently called up Haasan to check on his health. He even wished him a speedy recovery.

Professionally, Shruti is gearing up for the release of Salaar opposite Prabhas and a web series on Amazon Prime which she is headlining.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Tamil action film, Vikram. The action-thriller also star actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. He is also collaborating with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan.

