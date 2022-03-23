Shruti Haasan’s BF Santanu Hazarika opens up on their bond: We’re already married creatively

Actress Shruti Haasan is open about her relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple is in a live-in relationship and often appears together on social media. Every now and then, they give fans glimpses of their chemistry on Instagram. The two have been dating for a while now and are quite vocal about it. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Santanu Hazarika got candid about his relationship with Shruti and said that they are “married creatively.”

While talking to the news portal, Santanu said, “We are already married creatively… That shows how strong our bond is… We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go.”

He also said that Shruti inspires him a lot and called each other an inspirational couple. “It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist,” Santanu concluded.

A few days back, Shruti and Santanu were spotted together by the paparazzi. She looked like an absolute diva in an off-shoulder beige top pared with black leather pants and her beau kept his outfit of the day casual with a black T-shirt. The doodler enhanced the look with a funky cap.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The project has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Salaar is expected to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022.

