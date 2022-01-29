Shruti Haasan’s Birthday VIDEO: Beau Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara Haasan make her special day count

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan’s 36th birthday was made special by sister Akshara Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika as they were by her side. The star looked stunning in a printed purple dress and open hair. Everyone in attendance seemed to have a blast during the birthday bash.

Numerous members from the South fraternity including Prabhas, Ravi Teja and Tamannaah sent lovely birthday wishes to Shruti Haasan on her special day. Joining them, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika also wished his ladylove on Instagram. The visual artist shared a clip of the birthday star cutting cake, looking gorgeous in a black dress. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday you crazy woman.” The couple also clicked a quirky still to mark the day.

Meanwhile, Akshara Haasan also wished her big sister. She shared a fun throwback picture of the two along with the title, “It’s her birthday, it’s her birthday..Woop Woop.”

Apart from the warm birthday wishes, Shruti Haasan's birthday was made memorable due to another reason. The makers of her upcoming pan-Indian film Salaar released her character from the highly talked about film. Shruti was introduced as Aadya in the special character poster. Shruti Haasan looks beautiful in the poster, donning a simple kurta. Her fans are in awe of the first look poster.

Shruti Haasan’s next has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. Touted to be an underworld drama, the film stars Prabhas opposite to her. The movie is slated to release worldwide in theatres on April 14.