Shruti Haasan’s breathtaking underwater photoshoot in monochrome will leave you awestruck; See Pics

In the photos shared by the sultry diva, Shruti Haasan can be seen in a black outfit and delicate jewellery. Shruti is seen striking a beautiful pose underwater for the photoshoot.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared breath-taking photos from an underwater photoshoot on her Instagram account. The monochrome pictures of the gorgeous diva will leave you mesmerized. In the photos shared by the sultry diva, Shruti Haasan ca be seen in a black outfit and delicate jewellery. Shruti Haasan is seen striking a beautiful pose underwater. The fans and followers of the sultry diva were totally awestruck by her beauty. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the lead in the southern drama, called Krack.

The film was supposed to release, but due to the Coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in the country, the film's release got postponed. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all the theatres were shutdown. The southern beauty will also star in Laabam alongside makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The south actress has also sung a song for the movie. The film Laabam will have music direction by composer D. Imman. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the theatres to re-open soon. Fans of the beautiful actress Shruti Haasan are delighted to see the stunning photos shared by the actress.

Check out Shruti Haasan's photos

Shruti Haasan's first look poster from Krack has already generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members. The film Krack will have Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja playing the lead. The film will feature Ravi Teja as the tough cop.

ALSO READ Shruti Haasan proudly flaunts her birthmarks in an inspiring post as she encourages fans to love themselves | PINKVILLA

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×