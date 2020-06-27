  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan’s breathtaking underwater photoshoot in monochrome will leave you awestruck; See Pics

In the photos shared by the sultry diva, Shruti Haasan can be seen in a black outfit and delicate jewellery. Shruti is seen striking a beautiful pose underwater for the photoshoot.
6878 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan’s breathtaking underwater photoshoot in monochrome will leave you awestruck; See PicsShruti Haasan’s breathtaking underwater photoshoot in monochrome will leave you awestruck; See Pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared breath-taking photos from an underwater photoshoot on her Instagram account. The monochrome pictures of the gorgeous diva will leave you mesmerized. In the photos shared by the sultry diva, Shruti Haasan ca be seen in a black outfit and delicate jewellery. Shruti Haasan is seen striking a beautiful pose underwater. The fans and followers of the sultry diva were totally awestruck by her beauty. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the lead in the southern drama, called Krack.

The film was supposed to release, but due to the Coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in the country, the film's release got postponed. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all the theatres were shutdown. The southern beauty will also star in Laabam alongside makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The south actress has also sung a song for the movie. The film Laabam will have music direction by composer D. Imman. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the theatres to re-open soon. Fans of the beautiful actress Shruti Haasan are delighted to see the stunning photos shared by the actress.

Check out Shruti Haasan's photos

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can dance anywhere

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reaching for tomorrow

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can go anywhere I dream of

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

Shruti Haasan's first look poster from Krack has already generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members. The film Krack will have Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja playing the lead. The film will feature Ravi Teja as the tough cop.   

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement