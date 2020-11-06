Shruti Haasan’s latest selfie shows she's an ardent fan of pink sneakers; Take a look

The gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan is flaunting her pink coloured sneakers in her latest selfie. Check it out.

The latest picture shared by southern beauty Shruti Haasan is catching our attention for all the right reasons. The stunner is flaunting her pink coloured sneakers in her latest selfie. The actress shared a fun selfie on her Instagram account and the fans are simply loving it. The photo sees actress Shruti Haasan in a stylish outfit and a studded mask, alongside pink sneakers. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are thoroughly delighted to see her latest pictures. On the work front, the sultry siren Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film called krack. This film features the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The news reports further go on to add that the upcoming Gopichand Malineni directorial will feature the lead actor Ravi Teja in a cop's role. The makers of Krack had previously released the first look poster of the film. Later on the makers also released the film's teaser which received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences.

Check out the post

Krack's teaser features Ravi Teja as a tough police officer who is fighting it out with the villain. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see Krack on the big screen. The film as per news reports will release on Sankranti 2021. Shruti Haasan's first look poster from Krack was also well received by the fans.

