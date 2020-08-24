Shruti Haasan’s THROWBACK video from Laabam sets is all things fun as she gets along with farm animals

Taking to her Instagram space, south star Shruti Haasan shared a throwback video from the sets of Laabam, where she can be seen having a fun time with farm animals.

As the central government has given a go-ahead to resume with the shootings of films, it is expected that many filmmakers with come up with updates about the films. However, it has not stopped celebrities from sharing throwback photos and videos from their life and their BTS photos and videos. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram space and shared a video from the sets of Laabam, where she can be seen getting along with farm animals.

In the video, Shruti can be seen in a bright yellow kurta and a dupatta for a turban, as she pats the back of a buffalo. In the video, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope was also seen they all had a good time. Sharing ot, Shruti wrote on Instagram, “Ms Rupert and I , Making friends fun behind the scenes memories from the shoot of LAABAM ps - buffalo Death Stare at the end was”. As soon as the video came up online fans took to the comments section and expressed how funny it was.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REVEALS the secret protein-rich smoothie recipe that helps her kick off the day

Directed by SP Jaganathan, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. A couple of days back, the film’s makers released its trailer and it received good response from the audience. Laabam is based on the life of farmers, and Vijay Sethuathi will be seen as a rebel, who voices out for the farmers along with Shruti Haasan.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×