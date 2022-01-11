Shruti Haasan’s workout shows her various moods from being exhausted to happy; WATCH

Shruti Haasan is one of the few celebrities who is open to their fans about every aspect of their lives. The Yevadu star proves to be a constant sources of inspiration with her multifaceted social media posts. Most recently, the actress shared a highly relatable workout video. Posing in a black gym wear, the video was accompanied with the words, “Exhausted Happy.”

In the short clip, Shruti Haasan manages several emotions, ranging from sad to extremely happy. Just last weekend, the actress participated in an Instagram couples challenge with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. During the challenged, she revealed that she was the first one to say 'I love you,' in their relationship. When asked who's the protective among the two, the pair cutely pointed at each other.

The actress is very open about her relationship with Santanu Hazarika who works as a doodle artist and illustrator. She is enjoying every bit of living with her beau, from couple goal photographs to intense quizzes, they share it all with the fans.

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar. The project has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Apart from Shruti Haasan and Prabhas, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda. The action thriller flick is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April.