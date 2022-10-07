Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika look madly in love as they enjoy dinner date with mom Sarika; VIDEO

While Shruti Haasan opted for her favorite black look in a dress and looked stunning, Santanu kept it casual. Sarika Haasan, also the first wife of Kamal Haasan was dressed in a black saree for the dinner date.

Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by Shruti's mom Sarika Haasan as they enjoyed the dinner date. Shruti, her mom and Santanu posed for cameras with bright smiles and looked perfect. The couple couldn't take eyes off each other and looked madly in love.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most talked couples in the South. The actress revealed that she met him in 2018 and was the first one to propose. Shruti Haasan is extremely vocal about her relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika. They are head over heels in love with each other and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.

Also Read: More PICS of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan and celebs from Navratri celebration in Kerala

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's Salaar along with Prabhas. This highly-awaited action entertainer is likely to hit the silver screens on the 28th of September in 2023.

Shruti Haasan is also playing the leading lady in Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Duniya Vijay will be stepping into Tollywood with this movie. He has been roped in as the antagonist in the flick. Additionally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a significant role in the film. Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs, and background music for NBK107.

Now, Shruti Haasan has joined sets of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154.the makers have commenced another important and lengthy schedule for the movie in Hyderabad. Ravi Teja, who is playing a crucial role, also joined the sets.