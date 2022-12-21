Shruti Haasan says 'All I want' as she drops a cozy PHOTO with beau Santanu Hazarika
Here is a love-struck picture of Vakeel Saab actress Shruti Haasan with her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika. Don't they look absolutely adorable?
Shruti Haasan is extremely active on social media and loves to share every aspect of her life with the fans. She also is vocal about her live-in relationship with her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika and keeps on posting glimpses of their 'we' time on Instagram. Recently, the Salaar star took to the story section of the photo-sharing app, and dropped a lovey-dovey couple photograph, along with the caption, 'All I want'. The lovebirds can be seen smiling as they hug one another.
Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the Luck star spoke about her bond with Santanu Hazarika, “Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the time we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life.”
Shruti Haasan's forthcoming dramas
On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bobby's directorial Waltair Veerayya. The masala entertainer will also see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role, along with Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore, among others in prominent roles. Waltair Veerayya is slated to hit the silver screens on 13th January 2023.
In addition to this, she has also been roped in as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. After being delayed several times, the action drama will finally get a theatrical release on 28 September 2023.
