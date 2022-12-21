Shruti Haasan says 'All I want' as she drops a cozy PHOTO with beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is extremely active on social media and loves to share every aspect of her life with the fans. She also is vocal about her live-in relationship with her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika and keeps on posting glimpses of their 'we' time on Instagram. Recently, the Salaar star took to the story section of the photo-sharing app, and dropped a lovey-dovey couple photograph, along with the caption, 'All I want'. The lovebirds can be seen smiling as they hug one another.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the Luck star spoke about her bond with Santanu Hazarika, “Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the time we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life.”