Shruti Haasan says her film Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan was a game changer

Shruti Haasan stated that her film Gabbar Singh with the Power Star proved to be a game changer for her film career. The news reports further stated that the actress got misinterpreted while talking about her blockbuster films.

As per the latest news reports actress Shruti Haasan stated that her film Gabbar Singh with the Power Star proved to be a game changer for her film career. The news reports previously stated that the actress got misinterpreted when she stated that she did not necessarily enjoy all the blockbuster films that she has done in the past. The news reports added how the actress reportedly said that not doing films in the Hindi film industry, did not mean that she isn't working in films at all.

The news later on was carried on other Telugu publications that the actress regrets doing some Telugu flicks. The actress had reportedly stated that she is making more honest choices with respect to her films now. The sultry siren, Shruti Haasan has now reportedly stated that she has been a part of some phenomenal. The actress also names her films like Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram. The stunner will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will feature actor Ravi Teja in the lead. The Mass Maharaja will be essaying the role of tough police officer. The news reports further add that the upcoming film Krack will be an intense action flick.

The first look of the lead actor has impressed the fans and film audiences. The gorgeous diva, Shruti Haasan will be seen as the film's female lead. The stunner's look from the Ravi Teja starrer. The upcoming film Krack's teaser has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the audiences.

Credits :indiaglitz

