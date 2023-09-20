Shruti Haasan says ‘I felt uncomfortable’ as she reacts to unknown man following her at the airport; VIDEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to public harassment

Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented actors in our country. Additionally, she is also a musician and performs at live events all across the globe. Recently, the Putham Pudhu Kaalai actress had to encounter something unfortunate at the airport, where she was followed by an unknown person.

Videos of the incident were uploaded to social media, where an unknown man kept following Haasan despite her trying to move away from him, and repeatedly asking who that person was. In fact, the man further attempted to disturb the Salaar actress as she was about to get into her car. Haasan reacted by saying “I don’t know who you are, sir.”

Shruti Haasan’s reaction to the incident

Haasan reacted to the incident on her social media handle when someone asked her the question about who was following her. Talking about the incident, the Yaara actress said:

“Okay, I’m glad you asked this question. I have no clue who it was. So as I was walking out, I saw this person following me, following me, and then somebody in the bunch of photographers was like ‘unke paas jao, unke paas aao, arey sharmagaye kya? (go next to her, go next to her, are you shy?) go stand next to her.’ So I was like, who is it? Like, obviously it was a friend of one of the photographers or whatever, but he was like super super close so I felt like, uncomfortable, and I didn’t know him and I thought maybe the photographer was asking him to come and tell me who it is, didn’t happen. Very close, very uncomfortable. Also, I don’t actually have personal bodyguards cuz I don’t like it. I like to live my life and be as safe as possible, but it just got so blown out of proportion, and I just said I didn’t like it, and I think that’s okay. And my personal space is up to me.”

Check out the video below:

What’s next for Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan’s immediate release would be the Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1, which is set to release later this year. The film also features Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and other prominent actors. The Vedalam actress would also be seen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Nani, as well as the English film The Eye, helmed by Daphne Schmon. The show also features Mark Rowley, known for the TV show The Last Kingdom.

