Shruti Haasan says 'I love us' as she drops a PHOTO with beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan has time and again proclaimed her love for beau Santanu Hazarika on social media. This time as well, the Salaar star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with her beau, along with the caption, "I love us @santanu_hazarika_art...Let's break s**t." While the stunner looked chic in a crop top and denim, the visual artist posed in a casual look. Both of them were seen in masks and sunglasses.

Shruti Haasan is presently in a live-in relationship with Santanu Hazarika and the two are vocal about their bond. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan revealed about her relationship, "He is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something. But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life."

