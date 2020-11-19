  1. Home
Shruti Haasan says she has right to prioritize her safety if protocols are not followed amidst COVID 19

Meanwhile, a video of Vijay Sethupathi being mobbed by hundreds of fans as he arrives on the sets of Laabam has surfaced on social media.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: November 19, 2020 06:27 pm
Shruti, who is currently in Chennai for the shooting of her upcoming film, Laabam, took to Twitter and wrote that as an actor she has right to prioritise her health if protocols are not followed on the sets of the film amidst COVID-19 pandemic. However, she did not mention anything about the movie and more to it. Shruti tweeted, "COVID is a serious health risk everyone ! The pandemic is not over ! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed ! Just saying." 

Earlier, during an interview, Shruti Haasan shared her experience on being back on sets. "It definitely is a weird experience! very surreal. At first, I shot for a short film after being alone for almost six months and all I could think about was how weird it was to be back on set," she told PTI. Meanwhile, one of Twitter users commented on Shruti Haasan's latest post and shared a video of Vijay Sethupathi being mobbed by hundreds of fans as he arrives on the sets of Laabam. This is assumed to be the reason why the actress is worried about safety and health. 

Check it out below:


Also Read: Shruti Haasan flaunts her frizzy hair day in THIS latest cute selfie; Take a look 

Laabam is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language film written and directed by S. P. Jananathan. It stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Ramji is roped in as cinematographer, while D. Imman is the music composer.

Credits :Twitter

