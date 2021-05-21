Shruti Haasan sends squishy healing hug with her latest PIC; Amala Paul rocks polka dot look with aztec print

Shruti Haasan posts a lovely picture urging everyone to stay safe and stay strong. Amala Paul is looking astonishing in the brave fashion statement defined by polka dot and Aztec.

In the alarming times amidst COVID 19, it is important to spread positivity and warmth. Shruti Haasan recently posted a picture on Instagram with a beautiful message. In the selfie, Shruti is donning a broad smile and writes in the caption, “For whoever needs it - sending you a giant squishy healing hug, stay safe and stay strong.” Shruti is spreading positivity through the beautiful picture amongst the followers on Instagram who might be going through a tough time and a ‘squishy healing hug’ is the kind of positivity which her fans would need right now. Shruti often posts pictures where she is seen spreading a message of do-gooding in humanity.

Kutty Story star Amala Paul has showcased her brave and unabashed fashion choice through her latest picture. Standing in front of a mirror, Amala is wearing a polka dot attire that will remind you of the fashion sense donned by actresses of the classic era. She also chose to wear a bandana on her head and the attire also comprises of the infamous Aztec print. Above and beyond everything, Amala is wearing a beautiful smile on her face. The fashion sense of the classic era is not something that everyone can carry in modern times but Amala is looking absolutely fantastic going perfectly with the garments.

Amala is working on multiple projects and is awaiting the release of films including Adho Andha Paravai Pola in Tamil, Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, Cadaver in Tamil, and Parannu Parannu Parannu in Malayalam, which is currently in the production stage. Shruti is set to star in the prestigious project Salaar opposite Prabhas directed by Prashanth Neel (KGF).

Also Read| Shruti Haasan's throwback PHOTOS will make you miss your holidays; Says 'Never taking travel for granted'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×